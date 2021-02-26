Gulf Power Foundation Contributes Nearly $84,000 To Community Organizations

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation is one of several local charitable or nonprofit organizations to receive grants from the Gulf Power Foundation during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Gulf Power Foundation distributed $83,950 to support communities throughout Northwest Florida.

“Even as we continue to work through this pandemic, Gulf Power’s mission will always remain to support our communities where we live and work, and our quarterly grants through the Gulf Power Foundation are one way we can help build strong and sustainable communities,” said Sandy Sims, executive director for the Gulf Power Foundation. “The Foundation’s goal is to improve the lives of Northwest Florida residents, and during times like we currently face, we are honored these grants can help our community.”

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation grant will help with their mission of enhancing education in the future of Northwest Florida children.

“Our Foundation works with school leaders to determine how and where private-sector investment and volunteer involvement can have the greatest impact on student success,” said Kristie Kelly, executive director for the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. “We are grateful for the partnership between our organizations.”

Helping more than 40,000 students, during the 2019-2020 school year the Escambia Foundation was able to share funding with 25 schools in the country – out of 58, distributing 14 collaborative grants of $89,287 and providing 21 teacher opportunity grants for a total of $18,953 – just to name a few.

The fourth quarter grant recipients for the Tregion are:

Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools – Freedom School Summer 2021 – Harambee! At Global Learning Academy: $7,500

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation: $25,000

Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association – First Tee Gulf Coast: $1,500

Manna Food Bank – Manna’s Monthly Senior Program: $10,000

The Nature Conservancy – Rainwater Perdido River Preserve Stewardship: $15,000

Pace Center for Girls – Girls Earning Diplomas: $5,000

United for a Good Cause – Hope Squad to Peer Suicide Prevention Program for Schools: $5,000

UWF Foundation – Monitoring Gopher Tortoise Abundance, Distribution and Burrow Activity: $9,950

Waterfront Rescus Mission – Homeless to Home-Working Homeless Program: $5,000

The Gulf Power Foundation has operated for 30 years as an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, partnering and investing in communities throughout Northwest Florida. The Foundation is one of the region’s largest corporate foundations, funded entirely through resources independent of Gulf Power’s customers.

Pictured: Teachers like Maren Leonard at Molino Park Elementary School will benefit for the Gulf Power Foundation’s grant to the Escambia County Schools Foundation. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.