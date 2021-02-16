From Schools To Government Offices And Trash Service, Here’s What Is Closed Or Delayed Due To Weather

Here is a list of what closed for Tuesday in the North Escambia area due to winter weather. Each is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday unless otherwise indicated.

SCHOOLS

Escambia County (FL) Schools, including indoor and outdoor athletics.

Santa Rosa County SchoolS, including indoor and outdoor athletics.

Escambia County (AL) Schools, including all after school events.

University of West Florida, including online courses. All assignments, exams, virtual and in-person courses are suspended during this time. Reopening 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Pensacola State College until 1 p.m. Tuesday

Pensacola Christian Academy

Escambia Academy (AL)

Atmore Christian School (students dressing up for the 100th day of school should do so on Wednesday)

SANITATION

Due to the closure of the Perdido Landfill, ECUA sanitation collections this week will be delayed by one day. Tuesday collections will be made on Wednesday and the remaining collections for the week will follow in the same manner until all collections are completed on Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Escambia County

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - All departments, including: West Florida Public Libraries (All locations) The Escambia County Animal Shelter Waste Services Administrative Offices

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller – Finance Offices

Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) will suspend all bus and UWF Trolley service from Tuesday, Feb.16 until noon due to cold weather conditions on the road. Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will also suspend paratransit service on Tuesday, Feb. 16, until noon. If weather and road conditions are deemed safe, ECAT will tentatively start bus service at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16 If the severe weather and road conditions are still deemed unsafe, ECAT and ECCT will continue suspended bus and trolley service for the remainder of Tuesday, Feb. 16. ECAT will notify the public as soon as possible when the decision is made to continue or cancel service for Wednesday, Feb. 17.



Town of Century

All Town of Century offices will reopen on Wednesday.

City of Pensacola

All City of Pensacola offices are closed until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 TESTING