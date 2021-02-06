From Century To Miami, Task Force Recommends COVID-19 Vaccination Sites For Underserved Communities

February 6, 2021

From Century to Miami, a statewide task force is working to see more COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved minority communities.

The Statewide Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce, led by Tallahassee Reverend R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, has identified 86 proposed vaccination sites they believe with provide more opportunities for underserved communities.

Their list includes one site in Century, six in Pensacola and two in the Milton area. Those proposed sites are:

  • Century 1st Stop — Century
  • Cobb Community Center — Pensacola
  • First Baptist Church Warrington — Pensacola
  • Greater Little Rock Baptist Church — Pensacola
  • Marie Young Community Center — Pensacola
  • Movement for Change/Woodland Community Center — Pensacola
  • Bagdad Recreational Facility — Milton
  • T.R. Jackson Elementary — Milton

The task force has sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis looking to partner with the state on vaccinations, but so far the governor’s office has not responded.

Of the 1,894,209 people that have received the COVID vaccine in Florida as of February 4, 1,208,993 are white, and 65,116 are black, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Escambia County, 26,213 residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. Of those, 11,202 were white and 2,281 were black.

Pictured: Century 1st Stop, located just south of the Century Branch Library on North Century Boulevard, is one of 86 locations recommended for COVID-19 vaccination sites by a statewide task force. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

