Four Teens Indicted In Escambia County For First Degree Felony Murder

February 6, 2021

Four teens have been indicted for the shooting death of a 61-year old man in Escambia County last month.

The shooting happened on January 22 at the Oakstead Mobile Home Park. Samuel Richard Thomley was killed, another victim was injured.

Jesse Leamos Snowden, 15, Calvin Barnard Williams, Jr., age 17, and Cedric Antonio Young. 17, were each indicted on one count of first degree felony murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first degree felony murder with firearm.

Jabarius Cordell Henderson, 14, was indicted on one county of first degree felony murder with a firearm

All four are being held without bond.

According to an arrest report, the shooting happened during a marijuana deal.

Written by William Reynolds 

 