Foul Play Not Suspected After Man’s Body Found In Century Park

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected after a body was found in a Century park just a few feet away from busy North Century Boulevard.

The body of an adult male was discovered about 7 a.m. in an open grassy area next to a bicycle in front of the Veterans Memorial Wall in the Nadine McCaw Park.

Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson, said it appeared the man died of natural causes. She said a final determination would be made the Medical Examiner’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.