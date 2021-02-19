Foul Play Not Suspected After Man’s Body Found In Century Park

February 19, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected after a body was found in a Century park just a few feet away from busy North Century Boulevard.

The body of an adult male was discovered about 7 a.m. in an open grassy area next to a bicycle in front of the Veterans Memorial Wall in the Nadine McCaw Park.

Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson, said it appeared the man died of natural causes. She said a final determination would be made the Medical Examiner’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 