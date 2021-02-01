Florida Gas Prices Trend Downward A Couple Of Cents

February 1, 2021

Florida gas prices on average trended downward a couple of cents last week, according to AAA. Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.38, two cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded, unchanged since last week.

The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.25 per gallon at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The bottom dollar per gallon price in Pensacola was $2.21 at a convenience store on East Olive Road.

“Drivers got a break from rising prices at the pump, last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices have lost upward momentum, due to lingering concerns about how rising cases of coronavirus will hamper global fuel demand. Gas prices should hold steady or even slip a little lower this week, unless oil prices rise again.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

