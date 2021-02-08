Florida Gas Prices Increase Over The Last Week

February 8, 2021

Florida gas prices took a jump last week, rising an average of 11 cents, according to AAA.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.49 per gallon.

The average price per gallon was $2.40 in Escambia County, six cents more than last week. Sunday night’s low price in North Escambia was $2.33 at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while a low of $2.25 could be found on North Palafox Street in Pensacola.

Prices at the pump are now the most expensive in more than a year. The state average is now the highest since January 2020. During that time, the price of crude was sitting at the same level it is now.

Crude oil prices have also bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. The price for U.S. crude rose to nearly $57 per barrel on Friday; the most expensive oil price since January 2020. Friday’s settlement of $56.85/b is $4 per barrel more than the week before. A 9% shift like that would typically lead to a 10 cent shift at the pump, as a higher oil price raises the cost for producing gasoline.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 