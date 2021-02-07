Fire Destroys Escambia County Home, Damages Nearby Family Dollar

A late night fire destroyed a house and damaged part of a shopping center on Davis Highway.

At 11:14 p.m., Escambia Fire Rescue originally answered the call of a small outside fire report in the 2200 block of Little Lane, just behind the Family Dollar on North Davis Highway. Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved house just feet away from the shopping center.

Additional fire units were immediately dispatched. The fire was brought under control ata 12:11 a.m.

The commercial building sustained heat damage to the exterior and slight water damage to the interior.

There were no injuries reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.