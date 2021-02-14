Explosion, Fire Destroys Five ECUA Trucks At Natural Gas Fueling Station, Damages Others

February 14, 2021

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority says the fire at explosion Sunday afternoon at compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station on Pine Forest Road destroyed at least five sanitation trucks.

Spokesperson Nathalie Bowers told NorthEscambia.com that damage to another 2-3 trucks is being evaluated, and about a half dozen have other damage such as broken windshields.

There are about 50 CNG powered sanitation and recycling trucks in the ECUA fleet.

Bowers said there will be no impacts to ECUA collections on Monday on Pensacola Beach, and likely no serious impacts to Tuesday collections in the North Escambia area or service for the rest of the week.

The CNG fueling station is operated by Pensacola Energy.

There were no injuries.

RELATED STORY: Explosion, Fire Reported At Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station On Pine Forest Road

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 