Explosion, Fire Destroys Five ECUA Trucks At Natural Gas Fueling Station, Damages Others

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority says the fire at explosion Sunday afternoon at compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station on Pine Forest Road destroyed at least five sanitation trucks.

Spokesperson Nathalie Bowers told NorthEscambia.com that damage to another 2-3 trucks is being evaluated, and about a half dozen have other damage such as broken windshields.

There are about 50 CNG powered sanitation and recycling trucks in the ECUA fleet.

Bowers said there will be no impacts to ECUA collections on Monday on Pensacola Beach, and likely no serious impacts to Tuesday collections in the North Escambia area or service for the rest of the week.

The CNG fueling station is operated by Pensacola Energy.

There were no injuries.

