#BREAKING — Explosion, Fire Reported At Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station On Pine Forest Road

An explosion felt for miles and a fire were reported Sunday afternoon at a compressed natural gas fueling station on Pine Forest Road.

The incident happened about 2:35 p.m. at the Pensacola Energy Natural Gas Fueling (CNG) Station at 6722 Pine Forest Road, across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Pine Forest Road and Mobile Highway.

At last report, five ECUA sanitation trucks were on fire at the fueling station. The natural gas supply has been cut off to the fueling station.

There have been no injuries reported.

The public was evacuated from the area, and the traffic in the area was shut down.

NorthEscambia.com received reports of people that felt or heard the explosion from as far away as Cantonment.

More details will be posted as they become available.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.