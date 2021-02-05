Escambia Zoning Change Allows Some Homes On An Acre Or More To Be Sold Away From Farmland

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday night to amend zoning to allow homes to be severed away from larger agricultural parcels and sold, if certain conditions are met.

Agricultural zoning currently allows one dwelling unit per 20 acres. The new zoning amendment allows the sale of residential structures that predate the agricultural zoning designation to remain conforming uses as long as they are sold on a parcel that is at least one acre in size.

“This action doesn’t allow for increased density by what we are doing,” Barry said. “The home would be severed out of the parent parcel. The remaining orphaned parcel doesn’t have an entitlement for a home.”

For example, a farmer might purchase a 20 acre parcel that contains a home. The farmer would be allowed to sell the home on a one acre parcel. Another home could never be constructed on the remaining 19 acres, but that acreage would remain zoned for farming, including timber.

Barry said that when a farmer buys a large tract of property in agriculture areas, there’s often an older home on it. The farmer often has no intended use for the structure. Previously, that forced them to sever out 20 acres to have a conforming use in order to sell the house.

With the zoning change, they can now sell the home with an acre or more and retain the remainder of the land for farming.

“This has a possibility of creating a better protection for the agriculture nature of the north (part of the county) than just about anything we’ve ever seen,” Commissioner Doug Underhill said.

Pictured: The sun sets over a North Escambia cornfield. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.