Escambia Vaccine Shipments Delayed To Weather; Appointments Being Rescheduled
February 18, 2021
The health department is in the process of rescheduling appoints after COVID-19 vaccine did not arrive in time to meet this week’s goals.
Due to inclement weather, this week’s COVID-19 vaccine shipment was delayed impacting this week’s distribution plan in Escambia County. The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) expects to receive its allocation of 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine next week.
FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of rescheduling vaccine appointments for the week of February 22. Do not contact providers directly for these appointments.
Upon the arrival of this week’s vaccine shipment FDOH-Escambia will distribute vaccine as follows:
Ascension Sacred Heart: 400 doses
Baptist Health Care: 400 doses
Community Health Northwest Florida: 800 doses
FDOH-Escambia: 500 doses
West Florida Hospital: 200 doses
Woodlands Medical Specialists: 200 doses
Planning for next week’s allocation will continue as soon as the health department is notified, and will be distributed in addition to any delayed vaccine originally planned for distribution this week.
