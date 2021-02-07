Escambia Seeking Volunteers For Mass Transit Advisory Committee

February 7, 2021

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Mass Transit Advisory Committee, or MTAC.

Escambia residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Mass Transit Advisory Committee are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve on the Committee by close of business on Friday, Feb. 19. Resumes should be submitted to Shamara Jernigan, Program Coordinator, Board of County Commissioners, P.O. box 1591, Pensacola, FL 32502, or emailed to boardapply@myescambia.com.

Resumes submitted to a BCC agenda for consideration will become part of the official minutes and are subject to public records requests.

The MTAC meets quarterly, typically on the second Wednesday of the month from 3-5 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 