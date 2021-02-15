Escambia County (FL) Schools Will Be Closed On Tuesday Due To Icy Road Concerns

February 15, 2021

Escambia County schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the frigid weather and the potential for black ice on the roadways.

All schools, district offices, and afterschool activities including indoor and outdoor athletics, have been canceled for Tuesday.

“We anticipate that normal operations will resume on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. This decision has been made with the safety and security of students and staff in mind,” Superintendent Timothy Smith said.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia County (FL) Schools Will Be Closed On Tuesday Due To Icy Road Concerns”

  1. Mom on February 15th, 2021 3:44 pm

    Good! I was keeping my girls home anyway in the event we did have ice. It’s always better to side with caution.





