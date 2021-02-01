ECUA Warns Of Scammer Claiming To Be Their Contractor In North Escambia

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is warning customers about someone falsely claiming to work for the utility in the North Escambia area.

“The ECUA has received a report of a person or persons in the area north of Ten Mile Road claiming to be contractors hired by ECUA to install energy-saving water meters,” said Nathalie Bowers, ECUA public information officer. “This is certainly a scam and an attempt to potentially obtain access to the resident’s home.”

ECUA is urging all residents to be vigilant and aware and to never allow persons claiming to be an ECUA employee into their home. Bowers said ECUA employees rarely enter customers’ homes, and if need be, will only enter upon a request from the customer. Usually, this is because ECUA is responding to a service call initiated by the customer to the utility.

“Our community’s and employees’ safety are our greatest priority,” Bowers said.

According to ECUA:

Most ECUA employees wear uniforms bearing the ECUA logo, and all ECUA employees have identification badges, which they will gladly present.

Many ECUA employees drive vehicles that bear the utility’s logo.

ECUA field employees are not authorized to collect payments at any time. Customers are warned not pay any persons claiming to be employees of the ECUA, saying that they have performed work on their property and need the payment for the “service.”

Residents should call the ECUA Customer Service line at (850) 476-0480 to verify any claims made by persons asking for access to their home. ECUA recommends closing the door and letting the person wait outside while making the call. If it is after hours, residents may call (850) 476-5110.