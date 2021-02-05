ECSO Seeks Two That Charged Thousands On Credit Cards Stolen From Business

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects that allegedly took credit cards from a business.

Investigators said the pictured suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards from a local store on January 21.

The stolen credit cards were taken from an employee at the Farm and Nursery Mart located on Pine Forest Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.