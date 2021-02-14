ECSO Seeks Two On Outstanding Warrants

February 14, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men on active warrants.

James Lee Purifoy Jr., 28, is wanted for failure to appear for driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, possession of drugs with intent to sell and violation of probation. Purifoy’s lsat reported address was  of Robinson Street in Cantonment at last report.

Tyler Colston,24,  is wanted for failure to appear for resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana over 220 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Colston’s last reported address was 50th Avenue in Pensacola.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

