Cold, Rainy Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers. High near 53. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.