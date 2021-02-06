Cold, Rainy Saturday
February 6, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers. High near 53. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
