Century Church Donates Supplies To Help Victims Of Tornado Near Birmingham

A Century church is working to help the victims of a tornado near Birmingham last month.

The pastor and deacons of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Century headed north to Birmingham on Friday with supply donations for the tornado victims with the help of church members.

The EF3 tornado struck Fultondale, Alabama on January 25. A 14-year old boy was killed and 30 people were injured along the 9.5 mile path of the tornado.

