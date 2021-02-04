Atmore Police, FBI Investigating After Two Children Taken From Gas Station

The Atmore Police Department and the FBI are investigating after two children were taken from a gas station in Atmore Thursday morning.

Atmore Police Chief termed the incident as an “interference with custody.” He said a woman from traveling from Texas and her two children stopped at a gas station on Jacks Springs Road at I-65 about 9 a.m. She was apparently followed to the gas station by the father of one of her children.

While she was at the store, her two children — ages 3 and 16 — willingly got into a vehicle driven by the biological father of the 3-year old, Brooks said.

Brooks said his agency and the FBI office in Mobile were working the case. He said the suspect is believed to be traveling toward Texas or Georgia.

An Amber Alert will not be issued, the police chief said, because the children are not believed to be in danger.

A vehicle description and further information were not available.

