Atmore Police Chase Ends In Florida With 73-Year Old Charged With Battery On Three Officers

A 73-year old man is facing multiple felony charges after a police chase from Atmore ended in Escambia County, Florida, Wednesday afternoon.

Lem Roy Sanders of Atmore was booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail on three felony counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $150,000.

Atmore Police have released few details, but Sanders allegedly caused some sort of a disturbance and made threats at the United Bank on West Nashville Avenue in Atmore. Atmore Police responded and chased Sanders as he fled in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Once the vehicle crossed the state line into Florida, Sanders allegedly struck an unmarked pickup truck occupied by three Atmore Police Department officers. The chase came to an end in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 in Davisville, about 1,500 feet south of the state line.

Sanders was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS but not transported to the hospital. He was arrested in the parking lot by the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office. The pickup truck he was driving was seized by the ECSO.

Once extradited from Florida, Sanders is expected to face felony charges in Alabama.

