American Adds Nonstop Flight From Pensacola To New York

February 21, 2021

American Airlines has announced it will begin daily, nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport to LaGuardia Airport this summer. The Texas based carrier said the service is scheduled to begin in June and run through September.

LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens borough of New York City, is the third busiest airport in New York, offering connections to Richmond, Virginia, Detroit, Michigan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and many other destinations.

American Airlines’ daily flight departs LaGuardia at noon EST and arrives in Pensacola at 1:45 p.m. CST. Flights departing Pensacola will arrive in New York at 6 p.m. EST.

“We have worked to position Pensacola International Airport as a strategic partner for airlines as we all work to recover from the health crisis that has negatively impacted the air industry,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “This announcement today shows that our efforts here in Pensacola are not going unnoticed and that we truly are the Gateway to the Gulf Coast.”

“I’m always excited to see new nonstop destinations at Pensacola International Airport, but one as prominent as New York City is especially exciting,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Expanding our nonstop destinations not only provides additional travel opportunities for residents, but also connects new visitors to Pensacola and everything our beautiful city has to offer. Despite challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s great to see Pensacola International Airport continuing to thrive with safety protocols in place for travelers.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 