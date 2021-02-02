Alabama Inks Leases For Two New Prisons, Including One Near Atmore

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed 30-year leases for new private prisons to be constructed near Atmore and in Elmore County.

The two new men’s correctional facilities to be constructed by CoreCivic’s Developer Team. The state signed a lease agreement with Government Real Estate Solutions of South Alabama, LLC, a CoreCivic entity, for the Escambia County facility on Bell Fork near Atmore.

The agreements are not subject to annual renegotiation; however, options to negotiate occupancy extensions beyond the 30-year lease term are available to the state.

The Alabama Department of Corrections will staff and maintain full operational control of the facilities — these are not private prisons. CoreCivic will construct, own, and maintain the facilities

Construction of the Atmore facility will be staggered with the Wetempka facility to ensure sufficient labor and supply chain availability to support both projects, but construction in Atmore is anticipated to begin later this year or early 2022.

Construction of the two facilities is anticipated to be completed in fiscal year 2025

The two facilities will provide approximately 7,000 beds.

Once ready for occupancy, the ADOC will begin to transition its inmate population into these facilities. Development of this transition plan will soon be underway and informed by many factors, including the recommendations of the Alabama Prison Repurposing Commission.

The total cost of all lease payments (encompassing rent, annual preventive maintenance, and life cycle maintenance) for the Alabama Prison Program are subject to an overall affordability limit of $88.6 million as indexed to fiscal year 2022. The base cost of rent for the facilities will remain flat (fixed price) for the 30-year term.

The exact least amounts are still in negotiations.

“I am pleased that we have reached this important milestone in the Alabama Prison Program, the cornerstone of a multifaceted strategy to address the ADOC’s longstanding challenges and failing prison infrastructure,” Ivey said. “ADOC’s existing dilapidated infrastructure is failing at a rate of one facility every two years, exorbitant deferred maintenance costs are rising by the day, and the Courts may act imminently if real progress is not made soon — given all these risks, there is not one minute to spare.”

“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our State, and the driving force behind our Alabama Solution to an Alabama Problem. We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers. This is simply the best path forward,” Ivey added.

“It is no secret that, due to decades of inaction and a lack of resources, our correctional system is at a crossroads. Thanks to Governor Ivey’s vision, tenacity, and leadership, we have reached an important step in our continued work to chart a transformative new course for the Department,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude. These facilities will provide a safer, more secure environment in which our heroic staff can better deliver effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming to our inmate population.”

Pictured: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey inks to prison lease contracts Monday at the Alabama State Capitol. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.