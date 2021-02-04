UPDATE: Children Taken From Atmore Gas Station Found Safe In Mississippi; Man To Face Child Custody Charges

Two children taken from an Atmore gas station Thursday morning have been safely recovered safe and unharmed in Mississippi, and the father of one of the children is now charged in connection with the incident.

About 9:40 a.m., the Atmore Police Department responded to the report of man abducting two children ages 3 and 16 from at a gas station on Jacks Springs Road at I-65.

The mother of the children told police she had traveled from Texas earlier Thursday morning with the intention of moving to Alabama. She said the children were taken by her estranged husband.

According to Atmore Police Chief Brooks, the woman said she pulled into the gas station to refuel her truck, and the children went inside the store. She said that minutes later the children exited the store and got into the husband’s Toyota Camry.

The woman told police that her husband is biological the father of the 3-year old. She said her husband was not the father of the teen and had no parental rights to the child.

“The woman also said she did not feel the children were in danger but wanted the children back in her custody,” Brooks said.

The father, identified as 58-year old Bruice Jyrome Jonson of San Antonio, Texas, was later detained in Gulfport, Mississippi. He will face interference with child custody charges when extradited back to Alabama.

