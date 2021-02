Flomaton’s Jackson Dullard Signs With Troy University Football

Flomaton’s Jackson Dullard signed a letter of intent Thursday to play football at Troy University this fall.

Dullard was a member of Flomaton’s 2018 state championship team, playing offensive and defensive line that year before transitioning to fullback his junior and senior years earning all state honors. He will continue at Troy as a fullback.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.