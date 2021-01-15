Upper 50s And Breezy For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.