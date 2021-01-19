U.S. Marshals In Texas Nab Atmore Man Wanted For Teen’s Murder

A man wanted for the shooting death of a teen last November in Atmore has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Austin, Texas.

Rodarious Tyrig Dailey, 22, is awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face a murder charge.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on November 27, 2020, , the Atmore Police Department received a 911 call reporting that one person had been shot at 163 Harris Street. Atmore officers arrived to find the 17-year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the Atmore teen was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle parked at the residence when a lone suspect entered the property. Police were told the gunman then fired into the car, striking the victim.

The shooting happened less than two months after Dailey was released on bond from the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center after being charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, six counts of theft of property third degree and give counts of theft of property fourth degree. Those charges stemmed from citizen complaints after personal items were taken during vehicle burglaries July 24, July 25 and August 4, 2020.