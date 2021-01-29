Sunny With A Friday High Nearing 60 Degrees
January 29, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
