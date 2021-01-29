Sunny With A Friday High Nearing 60 Degrees

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.