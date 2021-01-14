Sunny, About 60 For Thursday Afternoon

January 14, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

