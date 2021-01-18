Sunny, About 60 Degrees For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 18, 2021

Here is your official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day forecast from NorthEscambia.com:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

