Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons Sworn In; Commits To Reopening Molino Substation, Body Cameras

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons was sworn into office Tuesday morning.

“I will reinforce a commitment to service. We will be there when you need us,” Simmons said. “We will be there, and we will be brave. We will be courteous, and we will be compassionate.”

Simmons committed to reopening substations in Molino and Perdido and discuss the need for any other precinct in Escambia County. He will also place a request to use seized and forfeited funds be used for body cameras.

“We will work every day to be the sheriff’s office that you can be proud of. One that is courteous, one that is committed, one that is strong and professional, and one that is brave. A true reflection of the county that it serves,” Simmons said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.