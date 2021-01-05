Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons Sworn In; Commits To Reopening Molino Substation, Body Cameras

January 5, 2021

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons was sworn into office Tuesday morning.

“I will reinforce a commitment to service. We will be there when you need us,” Simmons said. “We will be there, and we will be brave. We will be courteous, and we will be compassionate.”

Simmons committed to reopening substations in Molino and Perdido and discuss the need for any other precinct in Escambia County. He will also place a request to use seized and forfeited funds be used for body cameras.

“We will work every day to be the sheriff’s office that you can be proud of. One that is courteous, one that is committed, one that is strong and professional, and one that is brave. A true reflection of the county that it serves,” Simmons said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 