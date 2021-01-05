Semi Truck Overturns On Highway 29

There were no serious injuries reported when a semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning on Highway 29 just south of Bluff Springs Road.

The truck hauling paper products came to rest on its side in the median about 9:35 a.m.

The highway remained open both north and southbound, but drivers were urged to slow and use caution in the area. Lane closures were anticipated when the truck as the truck was righted.

Escambia County EMS and Escambia Fire Rescue responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.