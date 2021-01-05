Semi Truck Overturns On Highway 29

January 5, 2021

There were no serious injuries reported when a semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning on Highway 29 just south of Bluff Springs Road.

The truck hauling paper products came to rest on its side in the median about 9:35 a.m.

The highway remained open both north and southbound, but drivers were urged to slow and use caution in the area. Lane closures were anticipated when the truck as the truck was righted.

Escambia County EMS and Escambia Fire Rescue responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 