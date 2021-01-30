Rep. Matt Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations
January 30, 2021
Congressman Matt Gaetz has announced his 2021 service academy nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District.
Several North Escambia students are on the list, including Clayton Kittrell from Northview High School with nominations to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; David Lamb from Northview High to the U.S. Naval Academy; Dillon Conti from Tate High School and Pensacola State College to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; and Jacob Hutto from Tate High School to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Gaetz nominated the following students to service academies:
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY
- Brandon Anderson, University of Florida
- Ashley Beers, Navarre High School
- Mira Helms, Gulf Breeze High School
- Athena Hobbs, Niceville High School
- Matthew Hoffman, Marion Military Institute
- Kathe Nelson, Navarre High School
- Francesco Paone, Choctawhatchee High School
- Creanna Shaw, Matthew C. Perry High School
- Mya Trevino, Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College
UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)
- Ashley Beers, Navarre High School
- Jax Butterfield, Milton High School
- Steven Decesare, Gulf Breeze High School
- Joseph Del Valle – Figueroa, Crestview High School
- Rene Grisotto, Niceville High School
- Katherine Haerer, South Walton High School / NWFL State College
- William Hoffman, Marion Military Institute
- Samuel Houston, Wiesbaden High School
- Jacob Hutto, Tate High School
- Clayton Kittrell, Northview High School
- Eva Miller, Tate High School
- Michaela Waddy, Choctawhatchee High School
- Aidan Westerkom, Pace High School
- Sion Yu, Northwest Florida State College
- Caden Dale, Pace High School
- Mira Helms, Gulf Breeze High School
- Adelle Strickland, Freeport High School
- Justin Liaw, Pace High School
- Carlos Comas Arenas, Crestview High School
- Creanna Shaw, Matthew Perry High School
UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY
- Dillon Conti, Tate High School / Pensacola State College
- Abigail Driskell, Gulf Breeze High School
- Liam Gibson, Navarre High School
- David Lamb, Northview High School
- Justin Liaw, Pace High School
- ArieAnna Muro, Escambia County High School
- Richard Rudd, Pine Forest High School
- Adelle Strickland, Freeport High School
- Michaela Waddy, Choctawhatchee High School
- Chloe Wheeler, Pace High School
UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
- Caden Dale, Pace High School
- Thomas Frosch, Marion Military Institute
- Jacob Hutto, Tate High School
- Clayton Kittrell, Northview High School
- Allan Merrill, Nile C. Kinnick High School
- Aidan Westerkom, Pace High School
- Josiah Wilmer, Trinitas Christian School
- Sion Yu, Northwest Florida State College
- Dillon Conti, Tate High School / Pensacola State College
The Virtual Academy Nomination Reveal may be viewed in full by clicking or tapping here.
Comments