Rep. Matt Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations

Congressman Matt Gaetz has announced his 2021 service academy nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District.

Several North Escambia students are on the list, including Clayton Kittrell from Northview High School with nominations to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; David Lamb from Northview High to the U.S. Naval Academy; Dillon Conti from Tate High School and Pensacola State College to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; and Jacob Hutto from Tate High School to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Gaetz nominated the following students to service academies:

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY

Brandon Anderson, University of Florida

Ashley Beers, Navarre High School

Mira Helms, Gulf Breeze High School

Athena Hobbs, Niceville High School

Matthew Hoffman, Marion Military Institute

Kathe Nelson, Navarre High School

Francesco Paone, Choctawhatchee High School

Creanna Shaw, Matthew C. Perry High School

Mya Trevino, Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College

UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)

Ashley Beers, Navarre High School

Jax Butterfield, Milton High School

Steven Decesare, Gulf Breeze High School

Joseph Del Valle – Figueroa, Crestview High School

Rene Grisotto, Niceville High School

Katherine Haerer, South Walton High School / NWFL State College

William Hoffman, Marion Military Institute

Samuel Houston, Wiesbaden High School

Jacob Hutto, Tate High School

Clayton Kittrell, Northview High School

Eva Miller, Tate High School

Michaela Waddy, Choctawhatchee High School

Aidan Westerkom, Pace High School

Sion Yu, Northwest Florida State College

Caden Dale, Pace High School

Mira Helms, Gulf Breeze High School

Adelle Strickland, Freeport High School

Justin Liaw, Pace High School

Carlos Comas Arenas, Crestview High School

Creanna Shaw, Matthew Perry High School

UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY

Dillon Conti, Tate High School / Pensacola State College

Abigail Driskell, Gulf Breeze High School

Liam Gibson, Navarre High School

David Lamb, Northview High School

Justin Liaw, Pace High School

ArieAnna Muro, Escambia County High School

Richard Rudd, Pine Forest High School

Adelle Strickland, Freeport High School

Michaela Waddy, Choctawhatchee High School

Chloe Wheeler, Pace High School

UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Caden Dale, Pace High School

Thomas Frosch, Marion Military Institute

Jacob Hutto, Tate High School

Clayton Kittrell, Northview High School

Allan Merrill, Nile C. Kinnick High School

Aidan Westerkom, Pace High School

Josiah Wilmer, Trinitas Christian School

Sion Yu, Northwest Florida State College

Dillon Conti, Tate High School / Pensacola State College

The Virtual Academy Nomination Reveal may be viewed in full by clicking or tapping here.