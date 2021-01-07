Rain Likely Thursday Morning

January 7, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers before noon. High near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 