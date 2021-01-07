Rain Likely Thursday Morning

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers before noon. High near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.