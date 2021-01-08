Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation North Of Atmore

January 8, 2021

One person was injured in an officer involved shooting early Friday morning north of Atmore.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Creek Travel Plaza located at I-65 and Jacks Springs Road, about a mile from the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation.

The man was shot by a Poarch Creek Tribal Police officer and transported to an area hospital for treatment. An update on the suspect’s condition has not been provided. No officers were injured.

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating the officer involved shooting. SBI said the results of their investigation will be turned over to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office for review.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 