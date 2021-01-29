Northview’s Jayden Jackson Commits To Holmes Community College

Northview High School’s all-time career leading rusher Jayden Jackson has committed to play football for Holmes Community College.

Jackson had 5,084 yards for the Chiefs. Last season, he averaged 249.3 rushing yards per game, ranking him No. 8 in the nation, according to Max Preps. His 2,224 rushing yards was second in Florida.

“After long and frustrating months due to COVID and the unlimited transfers and seniors getting an extra year I have made a decision to go JUCO and pursue my football dreams,” Jackson said.

Holmes Community College’s main campus is in Goodman, Mississippi.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



