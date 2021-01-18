No Change To ECUA Schedule Due To MLK Day; Government Offices Closed

January 18, 2021

Here is a look at the government offices that are closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and the ECUA sanitation collection schedule.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - All departments, including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 19)
    • The Escambia County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public. Animal Control will work emergency calls only.
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office
  • Escambia County Area Transit
  • The Supervisor of Elections Office
  • Exceptions The Perdido Landfill will be open

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will closed Monday, January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 