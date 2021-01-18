No Change To ECUA Schedule Due To MLK Day; Government Offices Closed

Here is a look at the government offices that are closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and the ECUA sanitation collection schedule.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - All departments, including: West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 19) The Escambia County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public. Animal Control will work emergency calls only.

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office

Escambia County Area Transit

The Supervisor of Elections Office

Exceptions The Perdido Landfill will be open

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will closed Monday, January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.