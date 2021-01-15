Nine Mile Median Crossovers At Highway 29 Closed Beginning Tonight, Other Nine Mile Delays

Nine Mile Road median crossovers at the Highway 29 intersection will be temporarily closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday.

The temporary closures are required to adjust the elevation of the median crossovers at the interchange.

Drivers will not be able to make left turns across the median during the temporary closure. Additionally, Nine Mile Road east and westbound may be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane at Highway 29 during the work.

The following detour routes will be in place:

Eastbound Nine Mile Road to Highway 29 northbound drivers should travel north on Cove Avenue, then east on Nine and a Half Mile Road, then travel north on Highway 29.

Westbound Nine Mile Road to Highway 29 southbound drivers should travel south on North Palafox Street, then west on Hood Drive, then south on Highway 29.

Northbound Highway 29 to westbound Nine Mile Road drivers will make a U-turn at Nine and a Half Mile Road to merge onto Highway 29 southbound; then, exit onto Nine Mile Road westbound.

Southbound Highway 29 to eastbound Nine Mile Road drivers will make a U-turn at West Hood Road, then travel north on Highway 29 to exit onto Nine Mile Road eastbound.

This work is part of the $49 million construction project that is widening Highway 29 from four to six travel lanes and improving the Highway 29/Nine Mile Road interchange. Work is slated to be completed this summer.

Click graphic to enlarge.