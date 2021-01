Missing Endangered Man Last Seen In Cantonment Area

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult last seen in Cantonment.

Patrick Edward Wilkes, 36, was last seen in the 2000 block of Winners Circle off East Kingsfield Road about 7:30 a.m. Monday. He may be driving a white Ford Expedition..

If you have any information or see him, contact the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional details.