Highway 97 Driver Hits Deer, Power Pole

A driver reportedly hit a deer before crashing into a power pole Friday morning near Molino.

It happened about 5:40 a.m. on Highway 97 near Pilgrim Trail.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital.

The crash cut power to about 265 Gulf Power customers.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

