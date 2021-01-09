Gonzalez Teen Missing For A Month Before Someone Called ECSO

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a Gonzalez teen was missing for a month before someone called them to file a report.

The Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Jordan Winfield Smith was last seen on December 8 in an area along Jack Kaufman Lane in Gonzalez, just east of Ashton Brosnaham Park. No one reported the teen missing until this Thursday, January 7.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

No additional information was released.