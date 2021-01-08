‘Going To Blow Tonight’ – Cantonment Man Charged With Arson For Setting House On Fire

A Cantonment man has been charged by state investigators with setting fire to a local house.

Andrew Christian Geoghagan was charged with felony arson of a structure by the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations in connection with a fire in the 600 block of Jacks Branch Road in Cantonment.

A state fire investigator found the structure fire was started Geoghagan by lighting his backpack containing his clothes and papers taken from the residence.

Before the fire, Geoghagan was seen taking a propane tank, and when confronted he stated, “that’s alright this [expletive] is going to blow tonight,” according to an arrest report. He was also seen in the area of the fire.

Geoghagan’s grandmother told investigators that he has issues with schizophrenia and was thought to be using methamphetamine, the report states. She also stated he had started other fires in the past.

After his arrest, Geoghagan refused to answer any questions. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

The estimated damage to the structure was approximately $1,000.