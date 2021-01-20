Gaetz Says He Won’t Run For Rubio’s Senate Seat, But He Might Run For Commissioner Of Agriculture

Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has put an end to speculation that he might run in 2022 for the seat currently held by Sen. Marco Rubio.

But he’s not ruling out a possible run for a state office with a seat on the Florida Cabinet.

“I have no interest in running against Marco Rubio for the US Senate,” Gaetz tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “In 2022, the only statewide position I would consider running for in the current political climate is Commissioner of Agriculture. But things can change! (Not the Senate thing though).”

Gaetz is now in his third term in the U.S. House. He is known for his staunch support of Donald Trump, appearing at numerous Trump rallies and opening for the president at the Republican National Convention. He’s also known for his frequent appearances on Fox News.

Democrat Nikki Fried is the current Florida agriculture commissioner and as such is the highest elected Democrat in the state.

Gaetz tweeted: “Florida deserves a Commissioner of Agriculture who will print on every weapons license: ‘The Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights authorizes every American to openly bear arms.’ Regardless of party.”

