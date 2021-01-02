Florida’s Minimum Wage Increases On The Way To $15 An Hour

January 2, 2021

Florida’s minimum wage increase by a minimal amount on New Year’s Day.

The minimum wage for non-tipped workers increased from $8.56 an hour to $8.65 an hour, and the minimum for tipped workers increased to $5.63. The increases were due to a legislatively mandated cost of living increase.

During 2020, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to eventually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour passed with about 61% of the vote, greater than the 60% needed to pass.

On September 30, 2021, Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $10 an hour and then increase by another dollar each year on the way to $15 an hour in 2026.

