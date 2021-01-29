Florida Launches Website, Local Phone Numbers To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine

Florida has announced the launch of a statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older and front line health care workers.

Individuals can preregister for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

Additionally, as part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that individuals can call and preregister if they do not have Internet access. In Escambia County, call (866) 201-1025. In Santa Rosa County, call (850) 201-7110.

The website will allow individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be proactively contacted when vaccine appointments are available at state-supported vaccination sites. On the site, residents can select their county and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved reliably using Sharecare software.

Those eligible for the vaccine at this time in Florida are:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older; and

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospital providers, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.