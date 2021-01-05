Florida Carjacking Suspect Police Chase Ends With Crash In Flomaton

Escambia County (FL) deputies pursued a car jacking suspect into Alabama Tuesday night before performing a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

The deputies were pursuing a Ford pickup truck that was reportedly taken during a carjacking in Okaloosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol chased the vehicle through parts of Santa Rosa County before losing sight of the vehicle somewhere in the Cantonment area, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Southard. Deputies in Century spotted the vehicle in the area of Highway 29 and East Highway 4 and gave chase. The pursuit crossed state lines into Flomaton.

Escambia County (FL) deputies performed a PIT maneuver — a tactical maneuver that causes a driver to lose control and stop — at the intersection of Highway 29 and Poplar Street in Flomaton. The pickup truck came to rest in front of the Advance Auto Parts store, and the driver was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Trevor William Faubel of Crestview, was arrested by Flomaton Police and charged with bringing stolen property into the State of Alabama and theft of property first degree, according to Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson.

Faubel was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton to await a bond hearing on the Alabama charges and extradition back to Florida where is expected to face multiple charges in Okaloosa and Escambia counties.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery from the end of the pursuit in Flomaton, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.