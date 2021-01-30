Flomaton Man Violently Fights With Deputies And K-9 During Arrest, ECSO Says

A man is accused of violently fighting with deputies and a K-9 after attempting to illegally enter an occupied vehicle and illegally enter an occupied home.

Eric Tyler Mathis, 25, was charged with attempted carjacking, attempted burglary of an occupied residence, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a police dog.

A caller told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that man, later identified as Mathis, was walking in and out of traffic in the area of North 50th Avenue and State Street and had attempted to grab their steering wheel.

A man returned to his home on State Street to find Mathis on his front porch and attempting to enter the home while his daughter was inside.

When deputies arrived moments later, they found Mathis sitting on the steps to a carport door and hiding behind a tarp. He refused to comply with multiple orders from deputies to get on the ground, according to an arrest report.

The report states Mathis then took steps toward deputies in an aggressive manner. He was taken to the ground but continued to resist commands and efforts to place him in handcuffs. He began to push off the ground with multiple deputies on top of him. Two deputies delivered multiple strikes to Mathis’s head and face, ultimately knocking him unconscious.

Mathis regained consciousness as four deputies attempted to place his hands behind his back, and he continued to fight with deputies. Deputies delivered several more strikes to his head and face, knocking Mathis unconscious a second time.

Mathis regained consciousness again and continued to fight back. Deputies tased him, but the taser was ineffective.

Deputies then deployed K-9 Zeek on Mathis, the report states. While Zeek was holding Mathis, Mathis grabbed Zeek around the neck. When were able to regain control over both of Mathis’ hands and placed him in handcuffs after the dog was removed.

“We are glad the vehicle occupant was not harmed and we are glad the homeowner was not harmed, “Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “We are also glad neither the deputies or K-9 Zeek were seriously injured. A person cannot illegally enter another person’s occupied vehicle, cannot illegally enter another person’s occupied home, and cannot fight the efforts of law enforcement officers. Let’s not forget about the victims of these crimes and how terrifying it must have been for them. We value the lives and safety of our residents. I would rather our deputies not have to use any force. I also wish criminals did not put our citizens and deputies in harm’s way.”

Mathis was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment and then booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $136,000.

K-9 Zeek was uninjured.

An arrest report lists Mathis as homeless, but he provided a Flomaton address at the Escambia County Jail.