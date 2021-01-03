Fire Marshal: It’s Time To Toss That Natural Christmas Tree. And Here’s How To Do That.

A top state official is warning it’s time to remove that natural Christmas from your home, and that’s an easy task if you are an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority customer.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said it’s important Christmas trees from your home quickly and safely this holiday season to avoid fire-related tragedies. More than 29 percent of home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.

“A live Christmas tree can go up in flames in an instant, so it’s critical that you remove your tree and store your decorations quickly after the holidays. Make sure to safely remove lighting and check for any broken bulbs or wiring before storing them in a dry place. It’s important to keep your live trees and other disposable decorations away from your home while awaiting trash pickup. Always remember that dried wood and pine needles can be a fire hazard,” Patronis said.

ECUA Christmas Tree Collections

In Escambia County, ECUA ) will pick up Christmas trees from customers for free with the regular collection of yard waste.

“When it’s time to take down the Christmas decorations, place your real tree or natural wreaths out by the curb on your usual collection day for pick-up as part of your ECUA regular yard waste collection,” ECUA spokesperson Jim Roberts said.

Natural trees should be free of decoration and tinsel, and the tree stand should be removed. Trees should not be placed in he street.

The trees will be composted with other yard waste at the ECUA Biosolids Composting Facility.

The Florida Forest Service offers the following tips if you chose to burn your Christmas tree: