FEMA Hurricane Sally Update: $33 Million Approved For Individual Assistance, How To Get More Info

Following Hurricane Sally, FEMA approved 7,986 individuals and households for $33 million in FEMA assistance, including $25.7 million approved for housing assistance and $7.3 million approved for other disaster-related needs.

Another $81.2 million in SBA loans were approved for 2,081 applicants. And 4,472 claims were filed with the National Flood Insurance Program with $121.1 million paid out.

How to check status of your FEMA application



Survivors in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties who registered with FEMA can check the status of their applications, ask questions and get information in several ways:

By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Using the FEMA App for mobile devices

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

DisasterAssistance.gov

Individuals and households that have registered with FEMA may check the status of their application and upload documents on DisasterAssistance.gov.

Hurricane Sally Florida Recovery Resources & Information Portal

After the immediate response to a disaster, the focus of disaster operations shifts to recovery. FEMA Interagency Recovery Coordination (IRC) helps communities plan long-term recovery and provides resources to help them build capacity.

Recovery after a disaster presents complex challenges that require coordination among federal, state, local, private and non-governmental partners. IRC helps communities develop strategies to recover from the economic, social and other impacts of Hurricane Sally.

IRC has developed the Hurricane Sally IRC Recovery Resources & Information Portal for important updates and guidance, grant opportunities, fast-track webinars, resources, links and much more. To access the portal, sign in as a guest here: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/dr4564sally/.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.