Escambia County To Contact Residents With Incomplete CARES Grant Applications

Escambia County is taking a closer look at CARES grant applications that were not approved due to incomplete information.

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday instructed county staff to reach about again to about 2,500 Family CARES Grant applicants who do not have complete information on their application.

Applicants can check their status in an online portal. If the status indicates “Applications Under Review,” the applicant can expect contact from the county.

“The county would like to stress that staff will contact individuals who still need to submit additional paperwork,” said Deputy Administrator Chips Kirschenfeld. “Please do not email or call the county to check on your status because staff needs to concentrate on processing, rather than call taking. Applicants will have two weeks after they are contacted by staff to submit the necessary paperwork.”

The Escambia County Family CARES Grant program application and verification process began back on September 25 of last year. As of December 30, the county had approved 5,736 households for the $3,000 grants totaling over $17 million. In its four-day application window, the county received a higher than anticipated volume of applications with 9,558 households submitting information.